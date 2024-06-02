Copa America 2024 Power Ranking: USMNT 5th as every team ranked from worst to best…
It’s less than three weeks until this year’s Copa America gets underway in the United States and we cannot wait.
The 2023-24 season has officially been brought to a close, leaving us with nothing to do but look ahead to a mouth-watering summer of football.
But who will get their hands on the Copa America trophy come the final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida in mid-July? Will it be Lionel Messi again? Can Brazil or hosts USA challenge them?