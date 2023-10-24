Copenhagen man Achouri reveals Man Utd star has given him advice ahead of Champions League clash

Copenhagen forward Elias Achouri has revealed that Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has told him to “chill a bit and not kill their players” during their Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils face the Danish side with pressure easing on Erik ten Hag after back-to-back victories in the Premier League over Brentford and Sheffield United.

Man Utd have lost both of their first two Champions League group matches against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, while Copenhagen have managed to pick up one point against the same two teams.

And Hannibal, who has impressed in his handful of appearances this term, has given advice to his fellow Tunisian international Achouri aead of their meeting on Tuesday.

Achouri revealed in an interview with Tipsbladet: “It will be a huge moment for me, one of the greatest in my career. I need to stay focused and not let it get into my head. I’m professional and I’m going to Old Trafford to help the team and get a great result for the club.

“I told Hannibal that we are going to win the match. I think we are going to exchange shirts after the match because he is my friend. It is going to be a cool moment for both of us. I called Hannibal after the draw for the group stages and during the international break we talked about the match as well, so it will be exciting.

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Arsenal renew interest in Prem midfielder, Man Utd open to ‘any offer’

“He told me to chill a bit and not kill their players. I told him that I have to or at least give it a try. I know him very well from the national team and both of us grew up in France, so we have a really good connection.”

Man Utd boss Ten Hag is expecting a raucous and emotional Old Trafford when they face Copenhagen after the death of club great Sir Bobby Charlton.

“It’s always special every night at Old Trafford, the fans are always so behind us,” Ten Hag told a press conference on Monday.

“I remember the last game, the home game against Brentford, even the game is not going in our direction they stayed behind us in difficult moments and moments of adversity around Manchester United the fans are still with us and we are with the fans, we are fighting together.

“Definitely tomorrow after the passing away of Sir Bobby Charlton, their hero, their legend, their giant, I’m sure there will be an even more emotional evening tomorrow.”