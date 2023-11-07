Copenhagen star teases Man Utd with ‘favourites’ claim after ‘close to perfect’ Old Trafford display

FC Copenhagen defender Kevin Diks thinks his side are the favourites for their Champions League clash against Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s side take on Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday evening after narrowly coming out on top at Old Trafford last month.

After conceding seven goals in their group-stage defeats to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, the Red Devils kept their qualification hopes alive with a 1-0 win over the Danish side on October 24.

There was a bit of luck about the home victory. United played pretty poorly on the night but were rescued by a Harry Maguire goal and a penalty save from Andre Onana with the last kick of the ball.

The Red Devils are currently third in their group, ahead of Copenhagen, who only have one point from their opening three encounters.

After coming close to getting something at Old Trafford, Copenhagen are feeling confident and Diks says they are the “favourites” to win at Parken.

“I would say we are [favourites],” he said. “We are in Parken and we have the fans behind us. We have had magical evenings at Parken and this will help us.

“I am not saying that we are always favourites against them. But we have shown what we can do against them. We are in a good position, so with our game plan we can make it difficult for all opponents.

“We will see. But of course, I see us as favourites.”

Diks insisted that United’s home win was not lucky and believes he and his teammates have to give more at Parken, even if they were “close to perfect in Manchester”.

“It’s not about luck. We have to give a little more to make the result go our way,” Diks added.

“It’s the little things that decide the matches in the Champions League. You see that many raise their level in the big matches, and if you don’t take the last sprint, you don’t win those matches.

“So even though we played close to perfect in Manchester, we have to do our part to make sure it’s a goal and not a goal for us this time.”

United have started the season very poorly but they travel to Denmark off the back of a huge Premier League win at Fulham.

After the test against Copenhagen, Ten Hag’s side welcome Luton Town to Old Trafford.

