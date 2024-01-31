Crystal Palace ‘weigh up late move’ for West Ham winger after failed enquiry for right-back

Crystal Palace are considering a move for West Ham benchwarmer Maxwel Cornet before the January transfer window closes, according to reports.

Cornet was snapped up by West Ham in August 2022, joining from Burnley after becoming available for a £17.5million relegation release clause.

He signed a five-year contract at the London Stadium but has never been a regular starter under David Moyes.

The Ivorian international has been an unused substitute 13 times in the Premier League this season, being left out of the squad altogether on six occasions.

In total, he has 294 minutes played across all competitions in 2023/24.

A move away from the Hammers is just what Cornet needs and it looks like Roy Hodgson is keen on bringing him to Crystal Palace.

READ MORE: Smith Rowe leaving Arsenal, Rashford to PSG: Best pure profit sale for every Premier League club

According to the Telegraph, the Eagles ‘are weighing up a late move’ for the former Lyon winger.

Moyes is open to signing a player in Cornet’s position so could ‘allow him to leave’ before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

There is potential for a six-month loan agreement with Nottingham Forest also looking at Cornet.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s club are signing Giovanni Reyna on loan from Borussia Dortmund, so a move for the 27-year-old is now deemed unlikely.

Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel has also confirmed Palace’s interest in Cornet, saying a ‘tentative enquiry’ has been made.

Mokbel wrote on X: ‘Crystal Palace have now enquired about Maxwel Cornet’s availability.

‘Forest had asked when it looked like Gio Reyna was headed to Sevilla. But Reyna heading to Forest after move to Spain fell through, which opens door to Palace.

‘Told it’s just a tentative enquiry for now.’

Crystal Palace have been busy in the final week of the winter window.

They have reportedly enquired about the availability of Hammers right-back Ben Johnson – who is out of contract at the end of the season – and are closing in on the signing of Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Wharton.

Both players could join Daniel Munoz at Selhurst Park after Hodgson’s side agreed to sign the Colombian right-back from Genk for around £7m.

OPINION: New banter-free Man Utd era should begin with ice-cold winger signing