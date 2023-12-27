‘Could finish top four’ – Aston Villa urged to be realistic as title experience favours rivals

Richard Keys believes Aston Villa “could finish top four” this season but they can’t win the Premier League, as their title rivals have “seen it, done it” and they haven’t.

While some may see this Villa side as overachieving, Unai Emery likely feels they’re exactly where they’re supposed to be. They were in a relegation scrap when he came in just over a year ago, and currently find themselves third in the Premier League.

Emery has flipped the fortunes of the club, has implemented a style which clearly works very well, and has added some useful players into the mix.

Given they are just three points off Arsenal at the summit, some will feel Villa have a genuine chance at the title. Keys is not one of them, as he feels the experience sides around them have means they all have stronger cases.

“No. I think a lack of experience won’t help them,” Keys said on beIN Sports.

“The other three are too strong for me – Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City – been there, seen it, done it and I don’t think Villa have.”

While he’s also wary that Villa might not be able to maintain their form and could slide down the table if they’re not careful, Keys feels the Midlanders have what it takes to finish within the top four.

“That’s why I’ve always said that Villa could finish top four, and that would almost be like winning the title for Villa. That’s how big a jump it would have been since Unai Emery took over.

“And that’s what I said to you earlier. The one thing I don’t want is for the season to just fade away and everyone to think, ‘What a great start but we finished eighth.'”

His colleague, Andy Gray, has similar reservations, especially if Villa continue their poor run in which they’ve drawn and lost their last two games.

“I think the next two or three weeks are going to be key for Villa,” Gray said.

“And I mean that because having two poor performances – Sheffield United and tonight [3-2 loss against Manchester United] – they can’t have another.”

