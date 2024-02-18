‘Could make top four’ – Chelsea are ‘building something good’ as UCL prediction made by former Blue

Former Chelsea man Frank Leboeuf believes the Blues look “like a team who could make the top four” as they are “building something good” under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea have struggled for form over the past couple of seasons. They came 12th in the Premier League last term, and that led to the turnover of a number of managers.

This season, they’re still in mid table, currently sitting 10th, but coming off the back of some good results. Indeed, they beat Crystal Palace 3-1 two games ago, before holding reigning champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw last time out.

After that game, Leboeuf suggested that the Blues look like a side capable of making the top four.

“Yes, Man City were not that good, compared to what they can offer. But a big part is because of the tactics Chelsea made, how they played and the quality they used on the ball,” he said on ESPN.

“Chelsea did very well and looked like a team who could make the top four. It is too late now of course but they are building something good. It’s going the right way.”

Indeed, the chances of Chelsea getting into the top four this season are very slim, but Leboeuf suggests that based on performances like that, they can build towards it next season.

With the quality of players in the squad, the Blues should have done better than they have for the past couple of seasons. They own multiple players who cost more than £100million, and have followed a policy of buying young talents who they predict are going to come good.

As such, now that the big stars are gelling together – something that seemed tough initially when a host of players were thrown together in a short period of time – gaining Champions League football should be the goal.

For this season, they’ll look to get as high up the table as possible, and potentially win the League Cup, as they’re in the final. Given a clean slate next season, at least reaching the top four should be the goal for Pochettino’s side.

He’s showing it should be possible of late, and he can show it is in the next campaign.

READ MORE: Chelsea ‘willing to pay’ £80m+ to sign ‘unhappy’ ex-Spurs star Kane who is ‘tempted’ by Prem return