‘Of course they can’t’ – Redknapp predicts Man Utd failure as in-house battles cause major hindrance

Jamie Redknapp believes Manchester United have already shown they can’t win the Premier League as they “haven’t got the ability” and Erik ten Hag is “trying to put out fires everywhere”.

United’s season has started poorly. In five Premier League games, they’ve won two and lost each of the other three, against Brighton, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Off the field, things aren’t in the best shape either. Antony is currently taking an agreed leave of absence in the wake of allegations of abuse.

Jadon Sancho has been forced to train away from the first team amid a feud with Ten Hag, who suggested the winger was not trying hard enough to be selected, a claim he hit back at.

As a result of current events, Redknapp believes United have already dropped out of the title race just five games into the season.

“Man United, talking about at the start of the season can they go and win the title, of course they can’t, they haven’t got the ability right now,” he said on Sky Sports.

While United haven’t looked great on the pitch, Redknapp suggests off-field distractions are not helping, as the manager can’t focus his attention on his job.

“I think the manager, Ten Hag is in a really tough position right now, he’s trying to put out fires everywhere, it’s becoming so difficult for him, he’s taking on battles against individual players, which is very difficult to do,” Redknapp said.

“In a way I have sympathy for him, if players aren’t turning up in time, if players aren’t training in the correct manner, you don’t want them anywhere near you.”

Despite being in agreement with Ten Hag’s decision to exclude Sancho from the side, Redknapp feels that the side have to start winning games for that decision to be vindicated.

“I think that’s how football should be, you set standards, especially at a club like Man United, he’s right to say if players don’t behave themselves [they shouldn’t play], but when you do that, you’ve got to make sure you win, because otherwise you put yourself under tremendous pressure,” Redknapp added.

“It’s a difficult position for him now, they need to stick together.”

