‘Crazy’ Man Utd ‘offer’ for €70m Barcelona star revealed after Ferdinand’s ‘risk your career’ warning

According to reports, Manchester United are stepping up their interest in FC Barcelona standout Ronald Araujo, who is also being linked with Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils have endured a rough start to this season and Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure, but the head coach has not been helped by injuries.

2022 summer signing Lisandro Martinez has missed most of this season with a foot injury, while Raphael Varane has slipped down the pecking order.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have played regularly for United in recent weeks, but the latter has picked up an injury and will miss this weekend’s trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Man Utd may have to let players go to raise funds for their signings in January but they are likely to target a new centre-back if Ten Hag is given money to spend.

Barcelona defender Araujo – who is valued at €70m by transfermarkt – has been linked with Man Utd and Arsenal of late, but he is also being pursued by Bayern Munich.

Old Trafford has been a graveyard for talented footballers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Casemiro and Antony are among their recent signings who have struggled this season.

Club legend Rio Ferdinand recently argued that Araujo would be foolish to sign for Man Utd as he would be “risking his career”.

“If I’m a player like [Araujo] who, I think, has every attribute to be one of the best defenders in the world, why are you going United?” Ferdinand said via his Vibe with Five podcast.

“I’d be looking at Varane and going, bruv, if he can go United and get benched for a left-back, for an old vet Jonny Evans, an old ex-player who’s come back for his twilight years, and then someone who used to be captain who was left out for 18 months, who’s back in form now and playing, I can’t go there and risk my life and risk my career.”

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd are making a ‘crazy offer’ to ‘get Araujo out of Barcelona’.

Barcelona ‘firmly desire to keep’ Araujo but Man Utd are ‘showing strong interest’ in the defender.

It is said that the Red Devils are ‘willing to double the player’s current salary as part of his offer to attract him to Old Trafford’ so they are a ‘potential destination’ should he decide to leave Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are said to ‘fear the worst’, but you imagine – if the defender has much sense about him – Bayern Munich would be the more likely destination.