Arsenal-bound Cristhian Mosquera on ‘sad’ farewell and ‘exciting’ move as ‘new era begins’

Arsenal are on the verge of completing a deal for Cristhian Mosquera, with the Valencia defender expected to undergo a medical this week ahead of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old is set to become the club’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard. Talks with Sporting Lisbon for striker Viktor Gyokeres and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke are also continuing.

Mosquera, who came through Valencia’s academy, has been a regular over the past two La Liga campaigns and was the subject of interest from clubs in Italy and the Premier League.

Arsenal, however, have been quietly confident throughout the process, and a deal worth just under €20 million is now close to completion.

The Spain U21 international made 73 La Liga appearances for Valencia and featured in all but one league match last season. He made his senior debut in 2022 and has been a key figure ever since, gaining a reputation for composure, aerial ability and positional awareness beyond his years.

Mosquera is expected to provide immediate competition for Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, while also offering cover at right-back.

With Jakub Kiwior linked with a possible return to Italy and Takehiro Tomiyasu departing by mutual consent, Mikel Arteta was always likely to prioritise defensive depth. Mosquera’s profile ticks several boxes, and despite Valencia’s attempts to extend his deal, the player has chosen to take the next step.

The final stages of the move come after a personal decision that wasn’t taken lightly. Speaking to Radio Marca Valencia as he left Valencia’s training ground, Mosquera acknowledged the significance of leaving the club he joined at the age of 12.

“Valencia is my home and it always will be. I arrived when I was 12, and now I’m leaving as a grown man, a little sad because you’ve been here your whole life, but decisions in football are like that. Now a new era begins.”

Despite the emotional weight of the departure, he made it clear that the timing felt right.

“I prefer the club to talk first, and then whatever happens, it will happen. It’s exciting, but it’s also sad.”

Arsenal view the move as another step in reshaping their squad with players who can push for minutes now and develop into long-term starters. Mosquera may not walk into the XI, but the belief inside the club is that he’ll be more than ready when called upon.