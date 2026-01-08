Club captain Cristian Romero has attacked the Spurs higher ups for not speaking out.

Spurs defender Cristian Romero attacked the club’s higher-ups in a since-deleted social media post, suggesting they only speak to “tell a few lies.”

Tottenham’s miserable season continued as they lost in injury time away at Bournemouth, the club’s eighth defeat of the season and a result that leaves them 14th in the Premier League table.

After the game, players such as Micky van de Ven were seen arguing with members of the away support and his defensive partner Romero took to Instagram to attack the Spurs board and decision makers.

“At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don’t – as has been happening for several years now,” he said in a post that has since been edited.

“They only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies.”

Romero’s later edited post removed the part about lies but still criticised more senior staff members for not speaking to the fans or the media.

“Apologies to all fans to you who follow us everywhere, who are always there and will continue to be,” it read.

MORE ON SPURS ON F365…

* Tottenham ‘call emergency meeting’ for today as Frank sack ‘demanded’; Arsenal cup explained

* Who will be next Tottenham manager if Thomas Frank is sacked? Amorim, Maresca in the hunt

* Spurs to sack Frank as Rosenior rues forced Chelsea promotion on perfect night for Arsenal

“We are responsible, there’s no doubt about that. I am the first. But we will keep facing up to it and trying to turn the situation around, for ourselves and for the club.

“At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don’t – as has been happening for several years now. They only show up when things are going well.

“We’ll stay here, working, sticking together and giving our all to turn things around. Especially at times like this, keeping quiet, working harder and moving forward all together is part of football.

“All together, it will be easier.”

Joao Palhinha, who was another player seen arguing with the fans, tried to play down the incident when speaking to Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath.

“It was just the supporters were sharing their frustrations,” he said. “We, of course, understand, we respect them first of all.

“I just said we are fighting for all the same.

“We want to win, not just the players, the staff and the supporters. We are trying to get the wins that, in my opinion, we deserve in the last games.”

READ NEXT: Ornstein exposes Liverpool hijack claim as three terms in Man City ‘agreement’ revealed; ‘medical today’