The father of Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero has given suitors a heads-up when it comes securing his son’s services this summer by revealing the release clause in his contract.

Romero is one of a number of top Spurs stars who will almost certainly move on, if the club suffers relegation of the second tier of English football for the first time in almost 50 years.

Tottenham will, of course, be hoping that the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi last week as Igor Tudor’s replacement will help avoid that scenario, although there’s still a chance that the likes of Romero and centre-back partner Micky van de Ven look to leave regardless.

And now the World Cup winner’s father, Victor Romero, has relayed to Argentinian outlet Cadena 3, the amount of the release clause in the player’s contract in north London, amid continued interest from Atletico Madrid in particular.

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“He has two more years on his contract with Tottenham and a very high release clause,” Victor Romero said, clearly not realising that his son’s deal actually has three years left on it.

“The English club isn’t going to let him go for free; it’s between $50-70m [£37.8m-£53m].

“For me, they’ll want to recover what they invested.”

Spurs actually forked out £43m when they signed Romero from Italian outfit Atalanta in the summer of 2021, making him the club’s second-most expensive player in history at the time.

The 27-year-old has since gone on to make over 150 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions and was outstanding in the Europa League triumph last season that ended the club’s 17-year trophy drought.

However, his career in north London has also been blighted by disciplinary issues. Indeed, Romero has been sent off twice this season and has missed six games in total through suspension.

Meanwhile, Romero’s father also reacted to the shock talk of the centre-back snubbing Atletico Madrid and returning boyhood side, Club Atletico Belgrano.

Romero began his career with Belgrano and made 19 appearances for their first team before earning a move to Italian outfit Genoa in July 2018.

Any move, however unlikely it might seem given the salary implications, would complete a full circle moment for Romero, who is entering his prime years.

However, his father has added fuel to the flames by admitting that ‘anything can happen’ in football.

When quizzed about the speculation, Victor Romero added: “It’s a bombshell that keeps getting bigger.

“I hope it’s true. As a Belgrano fan and father, what more could I want? But I don’t know anything.

“Cuti isn’t one to make statements, that’s why it surprises me.

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“I don’t know anything, but in football, anything can happen. Today, you might be thinking about being close to your family, and tomorrow, they put together a team to win the championship, and everything changes.

“I don’t want to lie.”