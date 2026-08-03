Huge Tottenham transfer advancing as Romano confirms deal practically done

One of the biggest transfers of the summer at Tottenham is expected to be determined one way or another in the coming days, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a club-to-club agreement is practically done.

The headlines at Spurs this summer, and understandably so, have largely centred on arrivals. A combined £237m was splashed out on Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. The latter two of that trio are now Tottenham’s second and first most expensive signings in their history.

Spurs aren’t done yet, with the north London club fully intending to sign two new forwards.

A right winger (Savinho) is wanted, as well as a left winger or striker. Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo features high on Spurs’ shortlist, though as yet, the Reds haven’t opened the doors to a sale.

However, Tottenham fans shouldn’t overlook what their club are doing regarding exits, and in Cristian Romero, Spurs are set to wave goodbye to one of their best and most high profile players.

The centre-back’s time at Tottenham is up, with Romero wanting out and Spurs not standing in his way. Marcos Senesi and Van Hecke have already been banked, thus offsetting Romero’s anticipated exit.

At present, the likeliest outcome appears to be Romero is sold to Serie A champions, Inter Milan.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano at least, with the trusted reporter providing two updates on the state of play.

Inter Milan, Tottenham deal for Cristian Romero practically done

Firstly, and when taking to X, Romano essentially suggested Inter and Spurs are already in agreement on the transfer fee, and it’s now up to Inter to decide whether to push the button or hit abort.

‘Inter are expected to make final decision soon on Cuti Romero deal,’ wrote Romano.

‘No issues on agreement with Spurs on fee, Romero asks same salary he has at Tottenham.

‘Inter to decide soon as more clubs are keen on the Argentinian; exits could be key.’

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Romano subsequently took to YouTube to shed more light on the situation, and suggested Romero’s future is primed to be decided in the very near future.

“I think we have to be attentive to the situation of Cuti Romero,” declared Romano. “Because Inter are on it, and there are more clubs keen.

“I think there could be movement around Romero in the next days, eventually weeks, but for sure around Romero there is movement, and I still expect him to leave Tottenham in this summer transfer window.”

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