Tottenham to offload multiple stars as Romero leads ‘radical summer overhaul’

Cristian Romero looks to have played his last game for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to offload at least five first-team stars this summer, regardless of relegation, with skipper Cristian Romero leading the list.

The Argentina international left the pitch at Sunderland crying after suffering a knee injury in what could be his final game for the club, with his place at this summer’s World Cup also in doubt.

Tottenham will miss Romero for the final six games of the campaign, as they somehow try and find some form under Roberto De Zerbi to drag themselves away from the relegation places.

Despite not being at his best this season, along with missing multiple games through suspension, Romero’s absence will still be felt in what will be a critical final few weeks of the season for a Spurs side that has not played in the second tier of English football in almost 50 years.

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However, a fresh report from talkSPORT claims that sources have told them ‘Romero is expected to move’ amid a ‘radical overhaul’ of the Tottenham first-team squad this summer.

The report adds that the 27-year-old is regarded as one of the ‘more sellable assets’ in north London, that’s despite the fact that he only penned a new contract in 2025 that runs until the summer of 2029.

LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid hold a long-standing interest in the World Cup winner and tried to lure him to the Spanish capital prior to Romero penning his fresh contract.

And they could end up signing the defender for a more than reasonable price, given that Romero is entering what should be the peak period of his career.

Indeed, Romero’s father recently claimed that his son has a release clause of around £60million (€69m / $81m) in his contract.

Romero will not be the only Tottenham exit this summer, though, with the report suggesting that goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, midfielder Yves Bissouma and left-back Destiny Udogie will also move on.

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Spurs are also expected to decline the opportunity to sign Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich permanently, with the Portugal international failing to impress over the course of the campaign, despite making a strong start to life in north London.

Other players not mentioned in the report who are also set to move on, regardless of the drop, include loan striker Randal Kolo Muani, centre-back Radu Dragusin, midfielder Pape Sarr andveteran defender Ben Davies, who will be out of contract this summer.