Tottenham Hotspur central defender Cristian Romero wants to leave in the summer transfer window, despite manager Roberto De Zerbi’s desire to keep him, according to a journalist.

Romero is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2029.

The Argentina international defender signed a new contract with Tottenham only last summer.

Romero, though, has been consistently linked with a move away from Tottenham.

There have been reports that Manchester United want to sign Romero from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with Romero, who is part of the Argentina squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

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Cristian Romero wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur

According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, Romero wants to leave Tottenham.

The Italian reporter, who has 127,000 followers on X, has claimed that Tottenham manager De Zerbi wants to keep the former Atalanta star.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in Romero, and so are Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Longari posted on X at 10:30am on July 1: “Cuti Romero wants to leave Tottenham despite De Zerbi’s high regard for him.

“The Argentine defender is being closely followed by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

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“Costs too high for the Italian clubs, which still appreciate him as much as Inter does.”

Romero won the Europa League with Tottenham in the 2024/25 campaign.

The defender has been a huge success with Argentina, winning the 2022 World Cup and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

As Tottenham face the prospect of losing Romero this summer, the Premier League club have already sanctioned a deal for Luka Vuskovic.

The 19-year-old Croatia international defender spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at German club Hamburg from Tottenham and is now off to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted on X at 3:54pm on July 1: “EXCLUSIVE: Brighton agree deal to sign Luka Vušković from Tottenham, here we go!

“£46m fixed fee plus sell-on clause to bring the potential package over £50m.

“Massive signing for #BHAFC after personal terms also agreed.”

Romano added at 4:30pm: “More on Luka Vušković to Brighton exclusive story.

“Fee confirmed: £46m fixed, £4m add-ons, 20% sell-on, matching rights for Tottenham and contract until June 2031.

“Medical in the US.”

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