According to reports, former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘accepted an offer’ to renew his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo left Man Utd at the end of 2022 as his contract was terminated by mutual agreement after he butted heads with head coach Erik ten Hag.

The 39-year-old scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League games in the 2021/22 season for Man Utd, but he slipped in the pecking order following the appointment of Ten Hag, who preferred to select younger alternatives.

This did not sit well with Ronaldo, who spat his dummy out and burnt bridges en route to leaving the Premier League giants.

Ronaldo was also unhappy after United failed to qualify for the Champions League, but he snubbed interest from Europe to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.

READ: Mbeumo to join Williams at Arsenal, Man City to sign three in perfect January window for title race



Ronaldo has 75 goals and 18 assists in his 84 appearances for Al-Nassr, who are currently third in the Saudi Pro League.

The former Man Utd star has been linked with an exit in recent weeks as his current contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Ronaldo has ‘offered himself’ to Chelsea as he eyes a return to Europe, while he’s reportedly ‘requested a reunion’ with Man Utd star Casemiro to remain at Al-Nassr beyond this summer.

However, a report in the Middle East claims Ronaldo has ‘accepted an offer’ to renew his contract until 2026 as he’s set to ‘receive £168m’ (around 200 million euros).

MORE CRISTIANO RONALDO COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd bottom of next move likelihood ranking including Chelsea, PSG

👉 Yoro clashes with Ronaldo but different Man Utd teammate gives Rashford dreadful ‘advice’

Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes has explained why he thinks Ronaldo will play for Portugal beyond the 2026 World Cup.

“I not only believe, but I’m almost certain that he’ll be there [at the 2026 World Cup],” Fernandes said.

“It would be great if Cristiano Ronaldo fulfilled his dream of winning the World Cup with the national team, not only for him, but for us Portuguese people. We really want to give that to our country.

“For him, as the ultimate reference in our football, it would be the best way to end.

“Even if he won the World Cup, I don’t know if he would like to stop or go a little further. There are always things to improve and learn. You can see that in Cristiano, who wants to do more every year, wants to be better.

“For those who still have doubts, he does more and more. For us, the most important thing is to go to the World Cup and win. It’s the dream of all of us, of Cristiano Ronaldo’s fans and of our country.”