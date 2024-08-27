Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement plans with ‘head coach’ role ruled out amid contract talks

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at when he will retire as the Portuguese superstar has ruled out a coaching career in his post-playing days.

Love him or hate him, there can be no denying that CR7 ranks among the greatest footballers of all time and the game won’t quite be the same without him in it.

Given he’s now 39 years old, retirement will have been on his mind for quite some time, although he still seems to have some life left in him yet.

While he didn’t look at the peak of his powers during Euro 2024, he’s still been sticking the goals away in Saudi Arabia on a regular basis for Al-Nassr.

Across all competitions, he scored 50 goals in 51 appearances last season and won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot with ease.

His current contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire at the end of the season, but according to Ronaldo, he intends to carry on playing for a few more years in Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years… but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr,” Ronaldo told NOW.

“I’m very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too.

“I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue.”

Ronaldo’s current contract in Saudi Arabia is reportedly worth £3.2m per week and any contract extension would likely be worth a similar amount of money.

When discussing his post-playing career, Ronaldo admitted that he doesn’t see himself going into football management.

“It’s very difficult to think that I will be a manager one day,” Ronaldo added.

“In my mind, I’m not considering to be the head coach of any football team. I don’t even think about it.

“Probably I see my future doing things out of football.”

According to reports from earlier this summer, Ronaldo has been in talks with Al-Nassr to extend his contract until 2026.

He’ll no doubt have one eye on his post-playing career right now and he’ll be bombarded with opportunities once he does hang up his boots.

The 39-year-old recently launched a YouTube channel which has already amassed over 48 million subscribers and he’s previously stated that he would like to go into acting once he reitres.

“When I quit football I would like to resume my studies. I focus a lot on studying, on learning, because unfortunately the studies I have done can’t give answer all the questions I have in mind,” Ronaldo told reporters in 2019.

“One thing that fascinates me is to want to try acting in a film.”

