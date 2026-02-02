Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr on transfer deadline day for a dramatic European return after feeling ‘betrayed’, according to reports.

Ronaldo left Manchester United at the end of 2022 following a heated fallout with Erik ten Hag as he had his contract mutually terminated after burning bridges at the Premier League giants in an infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

The 40-year-old snubbed interest from Europe to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr at the start of 2023. Since then, he’s grabbed 112 goals in 125 appearances for the Middle East outfit.

There were rumours over the summer that Ronaldo was unhappy at Al Nassr after they finished third in the Saudi Pro League and lost in the AFC Champions League semi-finals, with a move to a Club World Cup team touted.

However, Ronaldo signed a new contract until June 2027 at the Saudi club with claims that his deal will worth a minimum £492m over the two-year duration.

Earlier on Monday there were claims that Ronaldo will ‘refuse to play’ for Al-Nassr in their next match on Monday against Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League.

It is claimed that Ronaldo has decided to ‘boycott’ playing as he continues to be ‘dissatisfied’ by the club’s management in comparison to other clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has ‘complained about the lack of investment’ at Al-Nassr from PIF (Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia) with Iraqi midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem their only signing of the winter transfer window.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that former Man Utd and Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo could be ‘the bombshell of the last day of the transfer window’.

Ronaldo ‘could leave Saudi Arabia on the last day of the winter transfer window’ and return to Europe as the forward ‘feels betrayed’ by PIF.

With Al-Nassr’s main rivals Al-Hilal set to sign Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad before the transfer deadline, Ronaldo has taken it as ‘a direct affront’ to his side.

The decision has left Ronaldo ‘feeling he was used more as a media draw than as the centerpiece of a fair sporting project’ and there is a possibility ‘of a return to Europe on the last day of the transfer window’.

The drama has ‘reopened the door to a possible return to Europe, a scenario that seemed closed months ago’ and there are a number of clubs ready to ‘study ways to acquire him, even if only in the short term’.

Fichajes adds: ‘For now, nothing is finalised or even advanced, but the tension is at its peak. The Portuguese player has decided to stand firm, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (FIF) is maintaining its roadmap, and Saudi football is experiencing one of its most delicate moments since the arrival of the big stars.’

