Cristiano Ronaldo named ‘biggest flop’ at Euro 2024 by former Chelsea, Arsenal star

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score at Euro 2024 and has been named the “biggest flop” of the tournament by a former Premier League star.

Ronaldo played more minutes for Portugal than anyone in Germany but failed to find the net while producing the most arrogant display in history against Slovenia before doing nothing at all in defeat to France.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has come under fire for sticking with the legendary goalscorer and William Galas has begrudgingly labelled the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star as the most disappointing player in the competition.

‘It didn’t happen for him’

Speaking to Lord Ping, the former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham defender said: “I’m going to get in trouble for saying this, and before I do, I have to state that this is a player who I completely respect . For his last Euro I wanted Ronaldo to shine in this competition because he deserves it after what he has done in football and for the example he has set for the younger players. Unfortunately, this time, it didn’t happen for him.

“Listen, I love him as a professional. I love his attitude and his desire. I love what he has achieved in his career, so it’s really difficult for me to label him the biggest flop at Euro 2024, but the performances just haven’t been there.

“It’s difficult for me to single him out. Everybody will say he’s 39, but I think football fans from around the world expected more from him at this tournament. We wanted to see him do something special at his last Euros, and it would have been a brilliant story and a brilliant way to celebrate his legendary career. Unfortunately, he didn’t score one goal and it looked like he was playing with too much pressure on his shoulders. In the end, it was really hard for him.

“He wasn’t the only star that didn’t shine brightly at this tournament. Mbappe hasn’t performed. Harry Kane hasn’t been at his best.”

Ronaldo to make history

Despite Ronaldo’s poor displays, Gallas has backed him to be in the Portugal squad for the World Cup in 2026, though doubts he will be in the starting XI.

Gallas added: “I think that Cristiano Ronaldo will still go to the World Cup in 2026, but whether he is a starter for Portugal is a big doubt. After his performances at the Euros, I think it will be very difficult for him to be in the starting eleven of Portugal’s best team.

“I can definitely see him there. I think he wants to finish his career as the only player in history to have played at six World Cups and six European Championships, he’s done the last bit and I expect him to do the first.

“After he struggled at this tournament, it would be very difficult for Roberto Martinez to persevere with him as Portugal’s leading striker.”