Cristiano Ronaldo breaks two more records as Saudi Pro League draws to a close

Cristiano Ronaldo added two more records to his collection as Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League despite the Portuguese legend’s best efforts.

The 39-year-old struck twice in Al-Nassr’s 4-2 victory over Al-Ittihad at Al Awal Park to take his total to 35, eclipsing Abderrazak Hamdallah’s 34 from 2018-19.

Hamdallah, who was also playing for Al-Nassr at the time, could at least take some comfort from the fact that his haul came in just 27 league games, four fewer than the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star’s.

Ronaldo, who had seen a 10th-minute effort ruled out for offside, equalled the record in first-half stoppage time when he controlled Mohammed Al-Fatil’s long ball and fired home to open the scoring in his club’s final fixture of the campaign.

The Portugal international was through on goal once again 20 minutes after the restart but was brought down by Suwailem Al-Menhali, who was sent off.

However, he had to wait just four minutes longer to claim his 35th of the season when he headed home from a corner before he was substituted.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb’s penalty and Meshari Al-Nemer’s strike either side of goals from Farhah Al-Shamrani and Fabinho ultimately saw the hosts prevail 4-2 to finish second, 14 points behind champions Al-Hilal but 17 clear of Al-Ahli in third.

Ronaldo’s efforts also mean he’s become the first-ever player to finish as top scorer in four different leagues.

The Portuguese hero won the golden boot in the Premier League in Manchester United’s 2007/08 Champions League winning campaign, matching Alan Shearer’s 38-game record by scoring 31 times.

Ronaldo was top scorer in La Liga on three occasions in his nine-year stint at Real Madrid, battling with Lionel Messi to win the gong throughout his time in Spain.

And then he scored 29 goals in 33 outings for Juventus having moved to the Old Lady to claim the prize in Serie A.