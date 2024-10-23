Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘career ending’ amid one ‘big issue’ as ex-Liverpool star slams his selfish ‘antics’

Ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that his “career is coming to an end” as his selfish “antics” have been slammed.

The 39-year-old has entered the final phase of his career and he’s certainly not the player he once was.

After having spells at Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo returned to Man Utd during the 2021 summer transfer window after he was linked with arch-rivals Manchester City.

Personally, Ronaldo had a successful season in 2021/22 as he scored 24 goals in his 38 appearances across all competitions. However, as a team, Man Utd struggled as they finished sixth in the Premier League and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021.

Ronaldo was negatively impacted by Erik ten Hag’s arrival as the Portugal international butted heads with the head coach. The Dutchman preferred to use younger players after discovering that team performances were worse with the veteran in the side.

The forward demands a prominent role and unsurprisingly did not cope well with being a bit-part player for Man Utd. At the end of 2022, he had his contract terminated after he slammed Ten Hag, several club legends and the Glazer family in an infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

After being linked with several European sides, Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr at the start of 2023.

Ronaldo has 67 goals and 18 assists in his 75 appearances for the Middle East outfit, but his recent performances for Portugal suggest he should no longer be playing international football. He produced one of the most arrogant displays in football history as he contributed to his side’s demise at Euro 2024.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo was tipped to join League One side Wrexham ‘for one reason’, but former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann thinks his career will “come to an end soon”.

“Cristiano Ronaldo can sense his career is coming to an end soon, which is probably why he acted the way he did against Scotland,” Hamann said.

“His ego has made him the player he is today. But, I wasn’t a big fan of his antic in the Euros – he put his interests ahead of Portugal’s interests.

“Ronaldo has scored a few goals in the Nations League, but does he make them a better side? I’m not sure, they’re a massively talented team who could win these games without him.

“Ronaldo is at a point in his career where he needs to start prioritising the team instead of himself. I’m not sure how much of the say the manager has in team selection, which is a big issue.

“I’d be very surprised if Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 1000 career goals, I don’t think he can go on for that long.”