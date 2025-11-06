Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim issues brutally honest response to Cristiano Ronaldo criticism

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim admits the Red Devils have “made a lot of mistakes” but insists his side are “improving” after criticism from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Amorim’s side started the season in similar inconsistent form to last season but they have made strides in recent weeks, winning three and drawing one of their last four Premier League matches.

That has seen them move up to eighth in the Premier League table with Man Utd just one point adrift of defending champions Liverpool, who occupy third place in a tight top half.

However, Ronaldo has not been overly impressed with the former Man Utd superstar claiming Amorim is “doing his best” and in need of a “miracle” to get the Red Devils back to the top.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said: “He’s doing his best. What are you gonna do? Miracles? Miracles are impossible. We say in Portugal, miracles are only in Fatima.

“You’re not gonna do miracles. Even the players. Manchester United have good players, but then some of them don’t have the mind, what is Manchester United.”

Speaking in his press conference on Thursday, Amorim responded to Ronaldo’s comments: “Of course, he (Ronaldo) knows he has a huge impact with everything he says.

“What we need to focus on is the future. We know that as a club we made a lot of mistakes in the past, but we are trying to change that.

“Let’s not focus on what happened, let’s focus on what we are doing now. We are doing that, changing a lot of things in the structure, the way we do things, the way we want the players to behave.

“We are doing that and we are improving so let’s focus on the way we are doing things. We are improving, let’s continue and forget the past.”

When asked about the state of Man Utd, Ronaldo added in his interview: “I’m sad because [Manchester United] are one of the most important clubs in the world, that I still have in my heart for obvious reasons.

“You have to [have] intelligent people, smart people, to create a base [that you can build on] for the future, as Manchester United had many years ago. Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, David Beckham.

“Manchester United right now don’t have a structure. I hope that changes in the future, because the potential of the club is amazing. They are one of the most important clubs of the century.”