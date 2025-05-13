Cristiano Ronaldo looks to be holding Al Nassr ransom over a new contract.

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made three remarkable demands to Al Nassr during talks over a new contract.

Ronaldo left Man Utd at the end of 2022 as a turbulent second stint at Old Trafford resulted in his contract being cancelled by mutual consent.

The Portugal international butted heads with former boss Erik ten Hag, who preferred to use younger forwards during his debut season. His position became untenable after he slammed the Dutchman, the Glazer family and several club legends in an infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo was also reportedly unhappy after Man Utd failed to qualify for the Champions League, but his priorities were laid bare as said yes to joining Al Nassr at the start of 2023, immediately becoming one of the best-paid players in the world.

The 40-year-old has 91 goals and 19 assists in his 103 appearances for the Saudi Pro League side, but his long-term future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire on June 30.

Ronaldo has been prolific in front of goal this season, but this campaign has been disappointing for Al Nassr as they are third in the Saudi Pro League and they lost in the AFC Champions League semi-finals.

Last week, a report from Spanish outlet Marca claimed Al Nassr ‘had agreed to renew his contract for two seasons’, but ‘everything is on hold’ amid their current struggles.

Now, a report from Okaz Sports claims Ronaldo has made three remarkable demands to Al Nassr, with major changes required if he’s to remain at the Middle East club beyond this summer.

Ronaldo supposedly wants a squad overhaul, as he has asked ex-Man City star Aymeric Laporte, goalkeeper Bento, winger Angelo Gabriel and ex-Aston Villa striker Wesley to be offloaded. Meanwhile, he is reportedly keen for former Liverpool standout Sadio Mane and ex-Aston Villa star Jhon Duran to stay.

He has also reportedly requested a change in the dugout and posh seats, demanding Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro to leave his role as sporting director and head coach Stefano Pioli to be sacked.

It is also noted that Ronaldo is not a fan of Piolo’s tactical approach, while he believes Al Nassr need a new sporting director who will have full control over signings with the club reportedly working with a budget of around £80m this summer.

It has been suggested that the forward could secure a temporary move to Chelsea so he can feature at the Club World Cup, but Chris Waddle has told Enzo Maresca’s side to avoid this “gimmicky” transfer.

He claimed: “Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Chelsea, it would be great publicity for the football club, but no.

“I’ve seen him play for Al-Nassr, watched him play with Jhon Duran up front. He doesn’t really run around a lot.

“We know he’s got ability when he gets the ball to his feet, but this tournament would be a lot harder than what he’s playing week in, week out in Saudi Arabia.

“Let him rest there and have his holiday. He’ll go again next season. But I think it would be all sort of a publicity stunt.

“Of course, he wants to play in some tournament where it’s another goal, another tick. But listen, if it means resting players for the Premier League, then I’m all for it, but it’d seem like a gimmick to me.”