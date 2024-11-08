Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly an option ‘on the table’ as Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are ‘dreaming’ of signing the former Manchester United star.

39-year-old Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr at the start of 2023. This move came about after he had his Man Utd contract terminated by mutual consent.

After having spells at Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo returned to Man Utd during the 2021 summer transfer window.

Ronaldo shone during the 2021/22 campaign as he scored 24 goals in his 38 appearances across all competitions, but Man Utd struggled as they finished sixth in the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Man Utd in 2022 negatively impacted the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as he fell down the pecking order under the Dutch head coach.

Ten Hag largely used Ronaldo as an impact player as he preferred to select his younger stars. This bore fruit as Man Utd performed better without the Portugal international, who did not behave maturely during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ronaldo reportedly butted heads with Ten Hag on several occasions and left Man Utd after he criticised the head coach, the Glazer family and several club legends in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

At the time, it was reported that Ronaldo was unhappy at Man Utd after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. Despite this, he snubbed interest from European sides and joined Al Nassr on a free transfer.

Ronaldo has 68 goals and 18 assists in his 78 appearances for Al Nassr, who are fourth in the Saudi Pro League.

His current contract is due to expire in 2025 and it remains to be seen whether he will pen an extension.

The Man Utd legend’s spell in Saudi Arabia appears to be going well, but the same cannot be said for Brazil international Neymar.

The 32-year-old left PSG to join Al Hilal during the 2023 summer transfer window and this move has been a disaster. He’s only made seven appearances for the Middle East outfit and is out of action after suffering a hamstring injury.

Neymar has been linked with an exit in recent months and a report in Spain claims Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal are ‘ready to sack’ the forward as they are ‘fed up’ and ‘want to get rid’.

It is claimed that the ‘option of replacing him with Ronaldo is on the table’ in a ‘big bombshell’ as Al Hilal ‘dreams of his arrival’.