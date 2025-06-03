Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo makes final Al-Nassr exit decision as ‘agreement’ is struck

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly reached an ‘agreement’ with Al-Nassr to remain in Saudi Arabia and become the ‘main decision-maker’ in the transfer market.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, won numerous trophies with Man Utd, Real Madrid and Juventus before choosing to leave Europe in 2022.

The Portugal legend has scored 800 goals in 1,062 club career appearances and will go down as one of the best players to have ever lived.

Ronaldo left Man Utd in controversial circumstances at the end of 2022 during his second spell at the Premier League club with Erik ten Hag allowing him to leave and join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

The Al-Nassr star recently declared himself the “most complete player to have existed” in an interview with friend Edu Aguirre.

Ronaldo said: “I’m talking about numbers. I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast, I’m strong.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo: Six possible next moves ranked on likelihood as Man Utd legend eyes CWC

“One thing is taste — if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that — but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete … I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”

There have been rumours that Brazilian side Botafogo, Mexican outfit Monterrey and Al-Nassr’s rivals Al-Hilal are interested in signing Ronaldo ahead of the Club World Cup.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that Al-Nassr were planning to present their offer to Ronaldo in order to seal a new contract.

Romano took to X: ‘Al Nassr are set to present their plan to Cristiano Ronaldo hoping to get new deal sorted. The club’s preparing changes to get Cristiano’s green light… and sign new contract to continue at Al Nassr. Luis Diaz, David Hancko, world class midfielder and more targets have been added to summer shortlist.’

MORE CRISTIANO RONALDO COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Expected’ outcome for Man Utd legend revealed amid ‘sense of resignation’

👉 Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo ‘almost in agreement’ with two ‘very powerful’ offers revealed

👉 Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo receives new ‘loan proposal’ as decision timeline surfaces

And now Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has now revealed that an ‘agreement has been reached’ that will see Ronaldo stay at Al-Nassr and become the ‘main decision-maker’ in the transfer market.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘No doubt : Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Al-Nassr, as exclusively revealed. The agreement has been reached between the parties CR7 has received all the necessary guarantees from the PIF to build a competitive. He will be the main decision-maker in the mercato this summer.

‘A new sportive director should arrive in the club Al-Nassr want AT LEAST a new center back, defensive midfielder and a left winger. Al-Nassr are open to offers for Sadio Mané, Brozovic, Otavio. Aymeric Laporte will leave the club.’