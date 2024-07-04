Cristiano Ronaldo made it all about him for Portugal against Slovenia.

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of “illegally” breaching a UEFA rule at Euro 2024 and therefore he “should be fined” for his conduct.

Ronaldo has made waves at Euro 2024 despite failing to get on the scoresheet in any of Portugal’s four matches.

The former Manchester United forward was in the thick of the action as Portugal avoided an upset in the round of 16 as they faced Slovakia.

Portugal were frustrated by their supposed inferior opponents as the tie went to extra time after the sides drew 0-0 after 90 minutes.

But Ronaldo’s side were gifted an opportunity to win the game in extra time as a foul on Liverpool’s Diogo Jota resulted in them being awarded a penalty. The 39-year-old took the spot-kick, which was brilliantly saved by Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Ronaldo then “embarrassingly” broke down in tears and had to be consoled by his teammates.

The Al Nassr star redeemed himself in the shootout as he scored Portugal’s first spot-kick as the well-fancied Euro 2024 contenders advanced in the competition by besting Slovakia 3-0 on penalties.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo produces most arrogant display in football history as Portugal win in spite of him



Next up for Portugal and Ronaldo is a game against France in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Friday night.

Ahead of this match, the former head of global sponsorship at Visa and Coca-Cola – Ricardo Fort – has urged UEFA to “fine” Ronaldo and fitness company WHOOP for “ambush marketing at Euro 2024”.

This comes after WHOOP released data on Ronaldo during Portugal’s win against Slovakia.

This chart has been circulating today. @Cristiano x @WHOOP is ambush marketing to @EURO2024. It is illegal and both the player and the company should be fined. pic.twitter.com/Q2jv98pFrw — Ricardo Fort (@SportByFort) July 3, 2024

Fort said: “Cristiano and WHOOP is ambush marketing to Euro 2024. It is illegal and both the player and the company should be fined.”

MORE CRISTIANO RONALDO COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Eight players who definitely will or probably should retire after Euro 2024, including selfish Ronaldo

👉 Lineker admits Cristiano Ronaldo a ‘weakness’ for Portugal as Bruno Fernandes faces ‘impossible’ task

👉 Saudi Arabia has turned Ronaldo into an even bigger ‘insufferable p****’

He added: “The post is about UEFA matches, uses the names of the two national teams playing, score, and a player on the field.

“They are implying an association with the event and that is illegal. Not having ‘a competitor as a sponsor’ isn’t a reason to tolerate infringements.”

It’s worth noting that UEFA have a track record of punishing supposed “ambush marketing”. At Euro 2012, former Arsenal and Denmark forward Nicklas Bendtner was funded £80,000 and given a one-match ban for illegally advertising betting site Paddy Power.