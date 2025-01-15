Cristiano Ronaldo: Incredible new daily salary revealed; SPL CEO confirms Vinicius Jr transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo could be joined in Saudi Arabia by Vinicius Junior.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed an incredible new contract at Saudi Pro League side with his daily, weekly and monthly salary revealed.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, won numerous trophies with Man Utd, Real Madrid and Juventus before choosing to leave Europe in 2022.

The Portugal legend has scored 782 goals in 1041 club career appearances and will go down as one of the best players to have ever lived.

Ronaldo left Man Utd in controversial circumstances at the end of 2022 with Erik ten Hag allowing him to leave and join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

He had two spells at Old Trafford, becoming a world-class player under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2003 and 2009 before returning in August 2021.

The second stint ended in tears, with the Portuguese superstar ripping the club and everyone associated with it a new one.

Former Man Utd striker Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in 13 Saudi Pro League matches this term with Al Nassr currently third in the standings and there had been rumours that he could attempt to return to Europe in January.

However, a report on Tuesday revealed that Ronaldo had ‘accepted’ an offer to remain at Al Nassr until 2026 with Marca (via Football Transfers) now clarifying how much he will get paid.

The Spanish newspaper claim that Ronaldo ‘will be paid €183m during his one-year extension, which equates to €15.25m per month, €3.8m a week or €550,000 per day’.

While Marca have also revealed another sweetener for Ronaldo, the publication adds: ‘The club’s leaders, in an attempt to demonstrate their admiration and level of satisfaction with what CR7 has done since his arrival in Riyadh, have offered or given him five percent of the ownership of the club.’

One player who has been linked with a possible move to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia is Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, who has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances this term.

And Omar Mugharbel, CEO of the Saudi Pro League, reckons it’s a matter of when, not if, Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr joins one of the 18 clubs in the Saudi top flight.

Mugharbel said: “We do not dream of Vinicius because it is not a question of dream, but a question of time, and of negotiation.

“Some of our clubs have what it takes to attract a talent like him. We’ll see what happens.”

Spanish publication Relevo claim that Vinicius Jr has a €1bn contract offer from Saudi Arabia on the table, which would see the Brazil international earn €200m a season for five years.

