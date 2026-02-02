Cristiano Ronaldo ‘intervention’ blocks three ‘agreed’ transfers as Benzema deal ‘on verge of collapsing’

According to reports, Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘opposed’ Karim Benzema’s proposed move to Al-Hilal and this is impacting three deals.

Ronaldo has made the headlines for a couple of reasons on deadline day, with reports suggesting that he is not happy with his situation at Al Nassr.

After spitting his dummy out en route to leaving Manchester United at the end of 2022, the 40-year-old joined Al Nassr as a free agent and had 111 goals in his 127 appearances for the Middle East outfit.

His initial contract with Al Nassr ran out last year, and it was suggested that he was unlikely to extend his stay after taking issue with the club’s failure to win the Saudi Pro League or the AFC Champions League in 2024/25.

Despite this, Ronaldo eventually opted to snub interest from Al-Hilal and elsewhere to extend his contract, but he is reportedly unhappy with the management at Al Nassr.

On Monday morning, a report claimed Ronaldo is ‘refusing to play’ for Al Nassr as he is unhappy at the lack of backing from the board in the transfer market.

Potentially in response to this report, it has been claimed that Ronaldo could leave Al Nassr on deadline day and return to Europe, though it is hard to see this happening.

Now, it is claimed that he is trying to block former Real Madrid teammate Benzema from leaving Al-Ittihad for Al-Hilal.

On Sunday, journalist Patrick Berger claimed this ‘mega deal was almost done’ with an ‘agreement reached on a 1.5-year contract’.

However, Berger has since said that this move could now collapse. He said on X: ‘Everything is now completely open! Karim Benzema’s deal to Al Hilal is on the verge of collapsing. Crazy situation in Saudi Arabia.’

And reporter Yagız Sabuncuoglu claims this is because Ronaldo has ‘opposed’ the deal.

He said on X: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo is opposing Karim Benzema’s transfer to Al-Hilal on the grounds that it would ‘damage the fair competition environment’.

‘Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Benzema’s representative and the Saudi Pro League management are continuing their discussions to resolve the issue.’

He later said that this is having a knock-on effect on two other deals. He added: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’s intervention in Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal transfer has caused Kanté to be unable to sign with Fenerbahçe yet, while En-Nesyri has been unable to join Al-Ittihad.

‘The clubs have finalized the agreements and submitted them to the Saudi Pro League; official signatures are on hold pending approval!’

