Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to European football.

According to reports, Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a transfer ‘ultimatum’ to Al Nassr chiefs as his boycott continues.

Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr at the start of 2023 on a free transfer. This move followed the mutual termination of his Man Utd contract at the end of 2022.

The 40-year-old has 111 goals in his 127 appearances for Al Nassr in all competitions, but there have been reports of his unhappiness over the past year.

Ahead of the expiry of his contract last year, it was reported that Ronaldo was not satisfied at Al Nassr following the failure to win the Saudi Pro League and/or the AFC Champions League and could join Al-Hilal or another Club World Cup team.

Ronaldo eventually opted to pen a contract extension with Al Nassr, but he is currently on strike after reportedly taking issue with the board’s alleged lack of backing in the transfer market.

READ: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Man City, Man United, Oliver Glasner, Igor Thiago



The former Man Utd and Real Madrid star missed Monday’s game against Al-Riyadh and he was also absent for Friday’s match against Al-Ittihad.

On Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the Saudi Pro League commented on the ongoing Ronaldo situation.

“The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules,” a league spokesperson said.

“Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.

“Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club’s growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club.

“Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters.

“The competitiveness of the league speaks for itself. With only a few points separating the top four, the title race is very much alive. That level of balance reflects a system that is working as intended.

“The focus remains on football – on the pitch, where it belongs – and on maintaining a credible, competitive competition for players and fans.”

READ MORE: Pettiest reasons a footballer has refused to play RANKED: Ronaldo, Tevez, Ben Arfa…



Now, a report from talkSPORT claims Ronaldo has issued a transfer ‘ultimatum’ to Al Nassr as he is ‘prepared to leave’ if his situation does not improve.

It is also noted that he could move to Turkey in the summer.

The report claims: ‘Ronaldo’s Al Nassr contract includes a €50m release clause and talkSPORT understands Turkish clubs are monitoring the situation ahead of the summer.

‘It is not thought Ronaldo will boycott games indefinitely, knowing his absence is detrimental to Al Nassr’s title chances and lack of game time in a World Cup year is also not ideal. However, his decision to sit out matches is supported by the club’s board.’

A report from Sky Sports added: ‘Ronaldo feels his club Al Nassr are not being backed financially as much as their title rivals Al Hilal. Both clubs are majority owned by The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

‘The forward is convinced Al Hilal are getting preferential treatment and he was particularly angry that they strengthened their squad by bringing in players such as Karim Benzema during the January window.’

READ NEXT: Man Utd v Spurs guaranteed to deliver red cards, all of the goals and late, late twists

