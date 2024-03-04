Chelsea legend tells Ronaldo to ‘shut up’ in Messi dig as Portugal are advised to drop the ex-Man Utd star

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has told Cristiano Ronaldo to “shut up” over claims that the Saudi Pro League is “more competitive” than Ligue 1.

The Portugal international moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in December 2022 after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United.

Ronaldo, who is reportedly earning around €200m a year, is enjoying his time in the Middle East with the 39-year-old scoring 48 goals in 54 appearances in all competitions for Al-Nassr.

The Saudis are attempting to make their domestic league into one of the best in the world with a number of global stars joining over the last 12 months.

Ronaldo has claimed that the Saudi Pro League is already at the level of the French Ligue One and even reckons it’s “more competitive” than the top-flight in France.

The former Man Utd and Real Madrid star said in January: “The Saudis are in a process that will take long, but step by step, we will reach the highest level.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Marcus Rashford ‘silenced his critics’ despite Man United defeat in ‘end-to-end’ derby clash

“I believe they are going to be in the top three or four in the world. Step by step, I think we are going to reach that.

“The level right now? To be honest, I think the Saudi league is not worse than France’s league in my opinion.

“In the French league, I think you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi, I think it is more competitive.”

And Chelsea legend Leboeuf is not happy at Ronaldo’s comments, he told Bet Victor: “It annoys me when I hear Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1. Why do you think he chose to make that comment about Ligue 1 rather than the Portuguese League?

“It’s because Lionel Messi played in Ligue 1. I have lots of respect for him as a player but come on, just shut up! It is unfair to Ligue 1.”

In a dig at Ronaldo, Leboeuf added: “For me, Portugal are actually one of the contenders for this summer’s European Championships. I actually think they can win the Euros, but only if Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t play.

“You cannot take away anything that Ronaldo has done for football just because he has gone to retire in the Saudi League. I want to thank him for taking the sport to another level, but there is an end for everyone. He has every right to play in Saudi Arabia, although I’m not sure he needed even more money!”