‘Cristiano Ronaldo money’ blocked Man Utd from signing Harry Kane; ex-Spurs man ‘wanted’ transfer

Manchester United decided against pursuing a deal for Harry Kane in the summer with his wages one of the biggest stumbling blocks, according to reports.

The Red Devils were linked with a move for Kane for a couple of years before he eventually departed Tottenham for Bayern Munich in the summer.

Bayern swooped for the England international in a deal worth an initial £82m after Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season in a poor Spurs side.

And he has hit the ground running in Bavaria with the England striker contributing 22 goals and seven assists in 18 Bundesliga and Champions League appearances.

The Daily Mail claim on Monday that Erik ten Hag ‘wanted to sign’ the Spurs legend and that Kane ‘wanted to sign for Manchester United’.

It is widely reported that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy told them that Kane wouldn’t be sold to a Premier League with Man Utd fearing ‘that Levy might string them along throughout the summer until the last days of the transfer window and then pull the plug, leaving them high and dry’.

Man Utd ‘wanted their key signings in early’ and it is likely that Levy would’ve asked the Red Devils to pay more money than the £82m they charged Bayern Munich for Kane.

A source has told the Daily Mail that Kane’s huge wages were also seen as a stumbling block, they wrote:’And then there was the issue of Kane’s wages. “It was Cristiano Ronaldo money,” says one source close to the deal. It’s understood that Kane’s salary in Munich is £500,000, including signing-on fee and bonuses.’

Kane will be back playing his club football on English soil when Bayern Munich visit Old Trafford on Tuesday in a crucial Champions League clash.

The Bundesliga giants have already qualified for the last 16 but Man Utd need to beat Bayern and hope Galatasaray and Copenhagen draw in the other match in order to progress.

And Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel says that Kane is “looking forward” to returning to England to play Man Utd this week.

“Yes, for him 100 per cent. He is a winner – he is a champion,” Tuchel told reporters.

“It’s nice to go back to England and to Old Trafford. Harry will love it I think and is looking forward to it.

“Harry is a top pro and a fantastic guy who has adjusted very well to life in Germany.”