Ex-Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo ‘offers himself’ to Premier League club as PSG reject move

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to a Premier League club with the former Man Utd superstar rejected by Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Portugal international left the Red Devils in controversial circumstances at the end of 2022 with Erik ten Hag allowing him to leave and join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Ronaldo had two spells at Old Trafford, becoming a world-class player under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2003 and 2009 before returning in August 2021.

The second stint ended in tears, with the Portuguese superstar ripping the club and everyone associated with it a new one.

Former Man Utd striker Ronaldo has scored ten goals in 12 Saudi Pro League matches this term with Al Nassr currently fourth in the standings.

But reports in Spain now claim that Ronaldo has a ‘desire to return to Europe’ but his age and salary are making a ‘return difficult’ for the 39-year-old.

The report adds: ‘PSG have declined the possibility of incorporating the Portuguese striker into their squad. The French club, which is looking to rejuvenate its team and maintain a salary balance, considers that Ronaldo’s age and his high salary do not fit into their current sporting project.’

It is not only PSG who Ronaldo has ‘offered himself’ to with Premier League side Chelsea, Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid and German giants Bayern Munich also ‘rejecting the possibility of signing him’.

Although Ronaldo won’t be returning to Man Utd as a player, former Red Devils striker Louis Saha thinks the Portugal legend has the “passion and dedication” to return to Old Trafford as a coach one day.

Speaking in August, Saha said: “Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day.

“That could be as a coach or even a manager. His second spell didn’t end how everyone had hoped and you can see why that frustrated him.

“He didn’t see the same formula and didn’t see the passion from young players that he had been used to seeing.

“Now he will know that he needs to find a new way to communicate when he becomes a coach, which maybe isn’t as harsh or direct as it was when he was at the club.

“He will work out how to be successful and use all his knowledge to do that, we’ve seen Roy Keane go into management and have success.

“Cristiano will understand what he needs to do as a manager and I see no reason why he wouldn’t be a success.”