Man Utd and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has tipped to sign for Argentinian side Boca Juniors over a Brazilian outfit.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, won numerous trophies with Man Utd, Real Madrid and Juventus before choosing to leave Europe in 2022.

The Portugal legend has scored 799 goals in 1,061 club career appearances and will go down as one of the best players to have ever lived.

Ronaldo left Man Utd in controversial circumstances at the end of 2022 during his second spell at the Premier League club with Erik ten Hag allowing him to leave and join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

The Al-Nassr star recently declared himself the “most complete player to have existed” in an interview with friend Edu Aguirre.

Ronaldo said: “I’m talking about numbers. I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast, I’m strong.

READ: 16 Conclusions on the F365 tables: Liverpool difference, Arsenal flaw, peak Spursiness

“One thing is taste — if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that — but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete … I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”

There have been rumours that Brazilian side Botafogo could be looking to bring Ronaldo to South America before the Club World Cup after he made a U-turn on agreeing to remain at Al-Nassr with the club failing to fulfill his ambitions.

And Ronaldo has now publicly hinted that he is set to leave the Saudi Arabian side, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote on X on Monday night: ‘This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.’

When asked about the club’s reported interest, Botafogo’s coach Renato Paiva told a press conference: “Christmas is only in December … But if he came, you can’t say no to a star like that.

MORE CRISTIANO RONALDO COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rooney tells Man City star Haaland why he will never reach heights of Ronaldo and Messi

👉 Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to sack manager, offload four stars as three requests for new contract surface

👉 Ronaldo tipped to ‘sniff around’ Man Utd for investment but ‘great’ option down the leagues suggested

“I don’t know anything. I’m just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good.”

But former Argentina goalkeeper Jorge D’Alessandro has urged Boca Juniors chairman Juan Roman Riquelme to take a chance on Ronaldo.

D’Alessandro told El Chiringuito: “It gives me goosebumps… Directing Boca’s attack? Boca needs him. He’s going to the land of Leo Messi, Diego Maradona and Hugo Gatti… imagine that! Let Riquelme try it, please! I see him more at Boca than at a Brazilian team. He identifies more with a need, also because of his personality, because of the way he plays… That vertigo that Boca has, next to Zenón, next to Merentiel… I’m going crazy!

“Boca is truly in an institutional crisis, it is a ship adrift. I think Ronaldo would arrive as a balm for Boca, as well as a chance to improve their footballing level. And for him, it would mean that Argentina would pay homage to him in the place of the greatest, indirectly Messi and directly Maradona.”