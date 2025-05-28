Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo receives £88m transfer ‘offer’ from Premier League owner

Man Utd and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has an offer from Crystal Palace owner John Textor on the table as he looks set to leave Al-Nassr this summer, according to reports.

The Portugal international left Man Utd in controversial circumstances at the end of 2022 with Erik ten Hag allowing him to leave and join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Ronaldo had two spells at Old Trafford, becoming a world-class player under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2003 and 2009 before returning in August 2021.

The second stint ended in tears, with the Portuguese superstar ripping the club and everyone associated with it a new one.

Former Man Utd and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 30 Saudi Pro League matches this term with Al Nassr currently fourth in the standings.

Ronaldo has scored goals wherever he has been but the Saudi outfit have only won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 despite the striker’s 99 goals in 111 appearances since joining.

There have been rumours that Brazilian side Botafogo could be looking to bring Ronaldo to South America before the Club World Cup after he made a U-turn on agreeing to remain at Al-Nassr.

Man Utd legend Ronaldo dropped a huge hint that he is about to leave Al-Nassr on social media on Monday with a cryptic message to his fans.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, wrote on X: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

And now Ronaldo has been offered a stake in Crystal Palace by the Premier League club’s chairman John Textor with the American trying to tempt the Portuguese striker into a move to Botafogo.

As well as Botafogo and Crystal Palace, Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings owns Lyon, RWD Moleneek and FC Florida.

Journalist Jorge Nicola has revealed that Ronaldo is being offered “a percentage of shares” in Eagle Football Holdings as Textor looks to persuade him to join Botafogo before the Club World Cup.

Nicola said on his YouTube channel: “Ronaldo has in his hands an important proposal from Botafogo to play in the Club World Cup and for the remainder of the season.

“This offer includes the possibility of becoming a partner with John Textor in his clubs.

“Ronaldo continues to play at a very high level and Al-Nassr has suggested an extension there worth €16.5 million a month [£88m].

“John Textor’s Botafogo proposal is similar, not in terms of value, but in terms of a percentage of shares.

“Ronaldo has not yet responded but there is an enormous expectation of seeing him become a Botafogo player for the Club World Cup.”

When asked about the club’s reported interest, Botafogo’s coach Renato Paiva told a press conference last week: “Christmas is only in December … But if he came, you can’t say no to a star like that.

“I don’t know anything. I’m just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good.”