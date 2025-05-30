Man Utd and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘already signed’ his new contract to remain at Al-Nassr beyond the summer, according to reports.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, won numerous trophies with Man Utd, Real Madrid and Juventus before choosing to leave Europe in 2022.

The Portugal legend has scored 800 goals in 1,062 club career appearances and will go down as one of the best players to have ever lived.

Ronaldo left Man Utd in controversial circumstances at the end of 2022 during his second spell at the Premier League club with Erik ten Hag allowing him to leave and join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

The Al-Nassr star recently declared himself the “most complete player to have existed” in an interview with friend Edu Aguirre.

Ronaldo said: “I’m talking about numbers. I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast, I’m strong.

“One thing is taste — if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that — but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete … I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”

There have been rumours that Brazilian side Botafogo were among the clubs looking to sign Ronaldo before the Club World Cup after he reportedly made a U-turn on agreeing to remain at Al-Nassr with the club failing to fulfill his ambitions.

Ronaldo even dropped a huge hint on social media that he was set to leave the Saudi Arabian side, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote on X on Monday night: ‘This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.’

Before Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro, who is Al-Nassr’s sporting director, revealed that the Saudi Arabian club were still in negotiations over a new deal.

Hierro said: “We are still in negotiations with Cristiano. Hopefully we can find a solution on a renewal.

“Cris is now with his national team, with a few days off. His contract runs until June 30. We’ll continue working so that all parties can reach an understanding.

“Without a doubt, everyone is working to ensure he continues here. There is a strong push from the entire country for him to stay and that will also be very important for him.”

And now Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna insists that Ronaldo has a ‘full agreement in place’ to stay at Al-Nassr.

Aouna said: ‘EXCL: #SPL | Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Al-Nassr. Full agreement in place between the parties Saudi sources told us he HAS already signed his new contract with Al-Nassr.’