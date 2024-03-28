Cristiano Ronaldo no longer Portugal’s ‘best player’ as ‘heresy’ claim made after teammate slam

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he's no longer Portugal's best player.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told everyone is now well aware that he is no longer Portugal’s best player.

Ronaldo is Portugal’s all-time top scorer with 128 goals and despite being dropped for the knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar, has returned to prominence under Roberto Martinez.

Despite being 39 years old he scored ten goals as Portugal recorded a perfect record in European qualifying, and looks set to lead his country at the championships in Germany this summer.

He is regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever, but according to European football expert Andy Brassell, it’s now Manchester City star Bernardo Silva who is seen as Portugal’s shining light.

Speaking on Kick Off about Portugal’s immense crop of talent, he said: “Roberto Martinez does have options.

“But because there’s so much quality in that Portuguese squad, I think people understand if he takes those options.

“I think Cristiano Ronaldo realises now that sometimes he’ll start, and sometimes he’ll be a squad player and that is just what he’s going to have to live with.

“It’s interesting because to even think about criticising Ronaldo two or three years ago would have been treated as complete heresy in Portugal.

“Whereas now, I think people understand that Bernardo Silva is their best player.”

It’s not been the best of weeks for Ronaldo aside from no longer being seen as his country’s linchpin.

He was left out of their 5-2 win over Sweden, in which his replacement Goncalo Ramos got on the scoresheet and the was a key part of an impressive attacking display, and then captained his side to a 2-0 defeat to Slovenia, storming down the tunnel in a huff after the game.

And that was all after teammate Joao Cancelo told reporters that Ronaldo is a long way past his peak.

Speaking to Portuguese radio station RTP, Cancelo said: “He is an important player and spent 15 years competing with Messi for the Ballon d’Or, but the peak of a footballer’s career is between the ages of 25 and 32.

“He is an important player for us, but the national team does not depend entirely on him.”

MAILBOX: England knee-jerkery around Maguire, Quansah, White, and more Man City ‘expulsion’ takes…