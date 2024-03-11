Cristiano Ronaldo insists obscene gesture ‘very normal’ as Lionel Messi jibes lead to Al Nassr ban

Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for an obscene gesture in February.

Cristiano Ronaldo says the obscene gesture that led to him receiving a one-match ban is “very normal” in Europe, insisting it was all a “misunderstanding”.

The Al Nassr star was suspended by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) after he thrust his pelvis at the home fans after their dramatic 3-2 win over Al Shabab in feburuary.

The opposition supporters had been chanting Lionel Messi’s name at Ronaldo throughout, and the 39-year-old responded by crudely celebrating teammate Talisca’s 86th-minute winner in front of them.

The SAFF’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee handed Ronaldo a one-match ban and fined him 30,000 Saudi Riyads (£6,300), an amount we doubt he would bother to bend down to pick up had it fallen out of his pocket.

Anyway, Ronaldo opened up on the incident – which meant he missed his sid’es 4-4 draw with Al Hazm – ahead of Al Nassr’s clash with Al Ain in the second leg of the Asian Cup quarter-finals.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward said: “What I did was a misunderstanding.

“I will always respect the cultures of all countries, but what people see is not always reality.

“As I said and I will say again, it is obvious that I will not do it again in this country, but in Europe, it is very normal.

“Sometimes the passion and excitement of the game leads us to make some mistakes. Whenever I make them, I don’t do it on purpose. Every day I try to be a better man.”

Ronaldo says he “can’t promise” his behaviour will improve when asked if he could set a better example, but vowed to fight for his team.

He added: “What I can promise is that I am a player who gives everything on the field, a player with passion, a player who always wants to win.

“I’m a player who doesn’t like to see people doing unsportsmanlike things. I am happy to be in Saudi Arabia and happy to represent Al Nassr.”

Al Nassr are winless in three games, 12 points behind league leaders Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, and trail Al Ain 1-0 after the first leg of their Asian Cup quarter-final.