Cristiano Ronaldo is dreaming of finishing his playing career alongside Lionel Messi at Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, according to reports.

Ronaldo left Manchester United at the end of 2022 following a heated fallout with Erik ten Hag as he had his contract mutually terminated after burning bridges at the Premier League giants in an infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

The 40-year-old snubbed interest from Europe to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr at the start of 2023. Since then, he’s grabbed 112 goals in 125 appearances for the Middle East outfit.

There were rumours over the summer that Ronaldo was unhappy at Al Nassr after they finished third in the Saudi Pro League and lost in the AFC Champions League semi-finals, with a move to a Club World Cup team touted.

However, Ronaldo signed a new contract until June 2027 at the Saudi club with claims that his deal will worth a minimum £492m over the two-year duration.

Despite that, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo insists that Ronaldo ‘dreams of finishing his career alongside Messi‘ at Inter Miami, who won their first MLS Cup earlier this year.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Villa ‘genius’, ‘irrelevant’ Howe, Raya, Nuno sack, Man Utd and Liverpool

Ronaldo ‘has instructed his agents to offer his services to Inter Miami, setting aside the rivalry that has historically separated him from Messi’.

The report adds: ‘He would do so, moreover, by proposing a salary far below what he currently earns in Saudi Arabia.

‘At 40, the Portuguese star has one lingering regret, never having played on the same team as Leo, and he does not want to retire without experiencing it.’

Ronaldo is now ‘fed up with playing in Saudi Arabia’ with a lack of spectators in grounds while a dermatologist has informed the former Real Madrid and Man Utd star that ‘the Saudi sun is not ideal for his delicate skin’.

Another reason for wanting to leave Saudi Arabia for the USA is ‘his obsession with physical condition’ with Miami being the ‘global epicentre of beachside bodybuilding, and CR is well aware that strolling his six-pack along the warm sands of South Beach would send his fan base soaring’.

READ: Predicting Manchester United’s 2026 midfield rebuild as Carlos Baleba signs, Bruno Fernandes leaves

Ronaldo also ‘wants to pursue a career in cinema, specifically within Hollywood’s audiovisual industry’, while he could ‘discreetly take free kicks and penalties away’ from Messi as he eyes the all-time goal-scoring record in football history.

Messi and Ronaldo had a duopoly on the Ballon d’Or with the pair winning it 11 times between them but there is a strong mutual respect.

Speaking of Ronaldo previously, Messi said: “We try to achieve the best every year for our team, and what is said outside of that I don’t think is very important. He is a phenomenal player with a lot of quality. All the world knows, and that is why he is one of the best of the world.”

While Ronaldo once admitted of Messi: “Of course I have affection for Leo Messi. We’ve been on stage together for 15 years. I remember translating English for him at the Galas because he didn’t speak English well. He always treated me well and respected me.”

MAILBOX: Arsenal and the four-point Mikel Arteta plan to be really boring