Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly set one huge condition for him to make a return for Portugal after this international break.

The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend had a turbulent international break as he spat his dummy out after being overlooked for the Nations League.

41-year-old Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest footballers of all time, but he is way past his peak and has actually hindered Portugal at recent international tournaments.

Ronaldo’s lack of mobility has deterred Portugal as they have foolishly tried to build around him, and new manager Jorge Jesus, who previously coached him at Al Nassr, appears to have realised that.

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In this international break, Ronaldo played 67 minutes in the 1-0 win against Wales before he was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win against Norway.

Ronaldo reacted childishly to this snub and left the Portugal camp, though Jesus has since said that he would be open to letting him play for his country again.

“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team,” Jesus said on Sunday.

“We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going to decide.

“Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he’s the one who will decide how he wants it.

“In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you’. And now I’m saying the same thing.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo sets condition for Portugal return

Now, though, CNN Portugal journalist Rui Santos has claimed that Ronaldo will only return for his national team if Jesus is sacked.

“I can tell you that Cristiano Ronaldo was very disappointed by these statements,” Santos said (via Foot Mercato).

“He reportedly made it clear that he will not return to the national team as long as Jorge Jesus is in charge.

“The fundamental point is that he believes these statements are not innocent.

“He no longer trusts the coach and points out his contradictions: on the one hand, he expresses a desire to bring him back to play in the Nations League, but on the other hand, he asserts that he doesn’t have to apologize and that he is the one who picks the team.”

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