Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to ‘one of great names in football’ as iconic scout passes away

Cristiano Ronaldo was just 12 when he first joined the Sporting academy.

The Sporting scout who first spotted Cristiano Ronaldo has died, with the Portuguese star praising him as “one of the great names in world football.”

Aurelio Pereira spent decades at Sporting and is credited for discovering players such as Luis Figo, Nani, Ricardo Quaresma and Ronaldo.

His influence was most notable in 2016 when Portugal’s Euro-winning squad featured 10 players discovered by him.

The former player died at the age of 77 on Tuesday and Ronaldo was one of the first to pay tribute.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said: ”One of the great names in world football has left us, but his legacy will live on forever.

“I will never stop being grateful for everything he did for me and so many other players. So long, Mr. Aurelio, thank you for everything. Rest in peace.”

A former Sporting player, Pereira took up coaching at Futebol Benfica before returning to Sporting to create and lead the Recruitment and Training Department.

The club said: “Sporting Clube de Portugal expresses its sorrow at the death of Aurélio da Silva Pereira, the unmistakable Mr Training, Member 3,226-0, who passed away this Tuesday at the age of 77.

“He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest names in the history of national football and, above all, in the history of Sporting Clube de Portugal.”

The Portuguese Football Federation said: “The death of Aurelio Pereira represents an irreparable loss for Portuguese Football.

“For history, in addition to the enormous legacy built by the man who discovered some of the best players in our history, there will be a kind person, of fine treatment and who always defended our talent.”

In 2012, a pitch at Sporting’s training ground was named after him.

Ronaldo joined Sporting’s academy at the age of 12 having impressed in a three-day trial.

Having made his way through Sporting’s youth teams, Ronaldo was promoted to the first team in 2002 and made his debut at the age of 17.

In 2003, he moved to Manchester United for a fee of £12million and would go on to win three Premier League titles, one Champions League and the 2008 Ballon d’Or before heading to Real Madrid.