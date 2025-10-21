According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wants’ Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr to sign a FC Barcelona ‘key’ star and they are ‘negotiating his arrival’.

Ronaldo was one of the first big-name footballers to leave Europe and sign for a club in the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Nassr securing his services at the start of 2023 following his exit from Manchester United.

The 40-year-old has 99 goals and 21 assists in his 112 appearances for Al-Nassr in all competitions, but he was heavily linked with a potential exit from the Middle East outfit earlier this year.

This came as Al-Nassr failed to win the Saudi Pro League in 2024/25, didn’t win the AFC Champions League and was in the final year of his contract.

Ronaldo was linked with clubs across the world ahead of this summer’s Club World Cup, but he eventually decided to commit himself to Al-Nassr and signed a new two-year contract until 2027.

It has been suggested that Al-Nassr tempted Ronaldo to sign a new contract by allowing him to influence board decisions regarding signings and manager appointments.

Therefore, it is not out of the question that he had a role in Al-Nassr signing Mohamed Simakan, Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman in the summer.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Ronaldo ‘wants’ Al-Nassr to sign Barcelona ‘key’ star Robert Lewandowski and has made an ‘express request’ for this transfer.

The 37-year-old has four goals in his nine appearances across all competitions this season, but he has fallen in the pecking order as he’s only made three La Liga starts.

Lewandowski is in the final year of his contract at Barcelona and it looks increasingly likely that he will leave the Spanish giants next year.

A move to finish his career in the Saudi Pro League is an option for Lewandowski and Ronaldo has reportedly ‘asked’ his current club to sign him.

