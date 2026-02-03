Cristiano Ronaldo slammed for ‘self-indulgent nonsense’ with Man Utd legend ‘likely to be punished’

Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been called out for his “self-indulgent nonsense” after going on strike at Al-Nassr over the transfer policy.

The Portugal international missed their win over Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on Monday as reports claim he’s decided to make himself unavailable for selection.

Ronaldo is frustrated by the lack of money put towards Al-Nassr signings by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) – who own four of the top sides in the Saudi Pro League – with 21-year-old Iraqi centre-back Hayer Abdulkareem the club’s only signing.

The former Man Utd and Real Madrid striker – who has also been linked with a return to Man Utd – is particularly annoyed that Al-Nassr’s rivals, Al-Hilal, were able to sign Karim Benzem from Al-Ittihad in recent days.

Explaining the situation, former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “Cristiano Ronaldo is upset with the PIF strategy in particular.

“And made a statement by not making himself available for Al Nassr’s win over Al Riyadh earlier.

“Now some in Saudi allege that Ronaldo didn’t want Karim Benzema, former teammate, to go to Al Hilal.

“And instead felt it would be better for Saudi football for him to stay at Al Ittihad, or even join Al Nassr.

“Others say that this is a problem about central funding and how it is allocated specifically.

“So Ronaldo’s point, and Al Nassr’s fans have been protesting as well, is why Al Hilal were given so much money to spent before the Club World Cup when Al Nassr’s portion of the pie was a little bit smaller.

“But what’s interesting, is whether it’s Benzema specific, or whether there is a broader disagreement over strategy and ultimately funding, Ronaldo hasn’t been backed.

“He’s expected to be fined, he’s likely to be punished for not making himself available for selection.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy was angry at Ronaldo’s behaviour at the Saudi Arabia club and suggested that he could give some of his own earnings towards new signings at Al-Nassr.

Murphy said on talkSPORT: “Maybe Ronaldo could give some of his earnings to the club to then help them get more players.

“I’ve never heard of something so ridiculous in all my life, self-indulgent nonsense.”

Before the former England international added: “It is absolutely bizarre when you consider the earning capacity of Cristiano and Benzema.

“For either of them to be disillusioned, upset about the way their clubs are run, to put it mildly, is almost unthinkable.”

