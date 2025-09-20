Cristiano Ronaldo slams ‘idiots’ for criticising ex-Chelsea star over switch to Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at “idiots” on a podcast who criticised Joao Felix over his move from Chelsea to Al-Nassr over the summer.

There was speculation over the summer that Ronaldo had been given a say in transfers as a condition of renewing his contract at the Saudi Pro League club.

One player he was particularly keen to bring in was compatriot Felix from Chelsea with the Al-Nassr sealing a deal worth £43.7m to bring the former Benfica star to the Middle East.

After completing his move to Saudi Arabia, former Atletico Madrid team-mate Saul Niguez insisted that Felix didn’t work hard enough to realise his potential.

Saul told COPE radio: “Football is a team sport. He has all the qualities to be an incredible player, but as good as you are, if you don’t work, it’s not enough.

“I heard [former Rayo Vallecano coach] Paco Jemez say that talent without effort isn’t anything. A lot of us tried to help Joao, but if you don’t want it…”

Felix has come in for more criticism this week with popular Portuguese podcast Chuveirinho questioning the former Chelsea forward for swapping European football for Saudi Arabia at the age of 25.

That fired up Ronaldo, who responded to a clip on Instagram by putting three crying emojis and writing: ‘Idiots don’t understand anything about football, yet they still give their opinions.’

Felix revealed recently that Portugal team-mate Ronaldo played a big role in convincing him to join Al-Nassr in the summer, he said: “You can see he’s building something here and doing his part in developing the project.

“He was one of the first to talk to me about coming here, and when he talked to me, I felt a wonderful moment and a beautiful feeling, and that helped convince me.”

After a 2-1 win against French side Toulouse in pre-season, Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus revealed his unhappiness at Felix’s performance, telling him to “prepare better”.

Jesus told reporters: “Today I saw his first training match, and he’s completely out of it. He needs to prepare better, especially since he hasn’t been training much.

“This is only his third training session with us. But I believe in his talent and am confident he will return to the player he was at Benfica.”

There were great expectations of Felix when he broke through at Benfica with the Portugal international earning a £111m move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid.