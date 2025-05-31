Cristiano Ronaldo ‘tells’ Al-Hilal to ‘get’ Man Utd star if they want him to complete transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Al-Hilal that they will need to sign Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes if they want him to join ahead of the Club World Cup.

The Portugal international left Man Utd in controversial circumstances at the end of 2022 with Erik ten Hag allowing him to leave and join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Ronaldo had two spells at Old Trafford, becoming a world-class player under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2003 and 2009 before returning in August 2021.

The second stint ended in tears, with the Portuguese superstar ripping the club and everyone associated with it a new one.

Former Man Utd and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 30 Saudi Pro League matches this term with Al Nassr currently fourth in the standings.

Ronaldo has scored goals wherever he has been but the Saudi outfit have only won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 despite the striker’s 99 goals in 111 appearances since joining.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo: Six possible next moves ranked on likelihood as Man Utd legend eyes CWC

Ronaldo appeared to hint that he was leaving Al-Nassr in a post on social media earlier in the week as he claimed his current “chapter is over”.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, wrote on X: ‘This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.’

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna claimed on Friday that Al-Nassr had not reached a ‘full agreement’ to keep Ronaldo at the Saudi Pro League side.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘EXCL: #SPL | Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Al-Nassr. Full agreement in place between the parties Saudi sources told us he HAS already signed his new contract with Al-Nassr.’

MORE CRISTIANO RONALDO COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Expected’ outcome for Man Utd legend revealed amid ‘sense of resignation’

👉 Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo ‘almost in agreement’ with two ‘very powerful’ offers revealed

👉 Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo receives new ‘loan proposal’ as decision timeline surfaces

However, journalist Graeme Bailey has told United in Focus that Al-Nassr’s Saudi rivals Al-Hilal are now serious about landing Ronaldo – but the Portugal international insists they must sign Fernandes from Man Utd first.

Bailey said: “Al-Hilal are going for this. Inzaghi, Ronaldo and now the Premier League’s finest.

“I am told that Ronaldo has told Al-Hilal to get Bruno. There is a real belief within the corridors of power in Saudi football that they can get Bruno.

“They are offering him wages only Ronaldo and Benzema have surpassed, they really are pushing the boat out.

“The Pro League’s record transfer was €90m for Neymar, they don’t often spend huge amounts but they are also willing to pay £100m for Bruno.

“They didn’t get their top target for this summer in the shape of Mo Salah, but Bruno could be the big one.

“Al Hilal want to win the Club World Cup, and if they can bag Inzaghi, Ronaldo and Bruno…that would be some statement.

“United have told Bruno he isn’t going…but 100m would be a lot to turn down for a player of his age, no matter how important.”