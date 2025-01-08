According to reports, a transfer ‘option has appeared’ for former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo after he ‘offered himself’ to Chelsea.

Ronaldo‘s second spell at Man Utd went poorly as he burned bridges at Old Trafford en route to having his contract terminated before the 2023 January transfer window.

The 39-year-old scored 24 goals in all competitions in the 2021/22 campaign, but he butted heads with Erik ten Hag as the head coach preferred to select Man Utd’s young stars. He was also unhappy following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite this, Ronaldo decided against joining a European club and signed for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on a free transfer.

He’s grabbed 74 goals and 18 assists in his 83 appearances for Al Nassr, who are fourth in the Saudi Pro League after 13 matches.

Ronaldo has entered the final six months of his contract and this has fuelled reports linking him with a move elsewhere.

A recent report claimed Ronaldo ‘desires’ a return to Europe and has ‘offered himself’ to Chelsea, though his age and salary are an obstacle.

A report in Spain says his two ‘options’ are committing to Al Nassr or moving to the MLS as the latter possibility has ‘appeared again’.

It is claimed that a decisive factor is he ‘wants to have Casemiro by his side’ as he’s ‘requested a reunion’ with the Man Utd midfielder, who is expected to leave the Premier League giants in 2025.

Earlier this week, a report from GiveMeSport revealed ‘Casemiro has been offered a £650,000-per-week contract’ to move to Saudi Arabia and ‘could join Ronaldo at Al Nassr’.

