Cristiano Ronaldo: Transfer ‘option appears’ after he ‘requests reunion’ with Man Utd star ‘offered’ deal
According to reports, a transfer ‘option has appeared’ for former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo after he ‘offered himself’ to Chelsea.
Ronaldo‘s second spell at Man Utd went poorly as he burned bridges at Old Trafford en route to having his contract terminated before the 2023 January transfer window.
The 39-year-old scored 24 goals in all competitions in the 2021/22 campaign, but he butted heads with Erik ten Hag as the head coach preferred to select Man Utd’s young stars. He was also unhappy following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.
Despite this, Ronaldo decided against joining a European club and signed for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on a free transfer.
He’s grabbed 74 goals and 18 assists in his 83 appearances for Al Nassr, who are fourth in the Saudi Pro League after 13 matches.
Ronaldo has entered the final six months of his contract and this has fuelled reports linking him with a move elsewhere.
A recent report claimed Ronaldo ‘desires’ a return to Europe and has ‘offered himself’ to Chelsea, though his age and salary are an obstacle.
A report in Spain says his two ‘options’ are committing to Al Nassr or moving to the MLS as the latter possibility has ‘appeared again’.
It is claimed that a decisive factor is he ‘wants to have Casemiro by his side’ as he’s ‘requested a reunion’ with the Man Utd midfielder, who is expected to leave the Premier League giants in 2025.
Earlier this week, a report from GiveMeSport revealed ‘Casemiro has been offered a £650,000-per-week contract’ to move to Saudi Arabia and ‘could join Ronaldo at Al Nassr’.
The report explains:
‘United star Casemiro has been handed the opportunity to become one of the highest-earners in the Saudi Pro League after being offered a £650,000-per-week contract which would see him leave Old Trafford for Al-Nassr this month.
GMS sources have been informed that Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo is driving the move to lure Casemiro away from Manchester United and, should an agreement be reached with central deal-makers, he would be on course to join Old Trafford icon Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.
Casemiro would move into the top-five highest earners in the Saudi Pro League if the move to Al-Awwal Park comes to fruition ahead of the winter transfer window’s February 3 deadline, but GMS sources have been told that there has been no club-to-club contact between Al-Nassr and Manchester United at this stage.
‘Although GMS sources recently revealed that Casemiro is more likely to walk away from Old Trafford at the end of the campaign, central deal-makers have decided to fast-track their pursuit and make their move midway through the season as they aim to turn his head before potentially joining the likes of Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte in Riyadh.’