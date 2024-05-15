Ronaldo ‘urges’ Al Nassr to ‘pay’ £90m for Man Utd star who is ‘major target’ after ‘meeting’

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes this summer, urging the Saudi Arabian club to ‘pay whatever it takes’, according to reports.

Fernandes has been superb for Manchester United since joining from Sporting in January 2020.

He played his best football under ex-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has still been very influential since Erik ten Hag’s arrival, scoring 29 goals and providing 25 assists in 104 appearances under the Dutchman, being named club captain before 2023/24.

Despite his importance to the Red Devils, the 29-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

There has been talk of a move to Saudi Arabia or Bayern Munich and he was not one of the three untouchable names mentioned in a report earlier this month which stated every player except Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho could be sold for the right price.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE STORIES FROM F365

👉 How Premier League teams qualify for Champions League and Europa competitions for 24/25

👉 Who will be the next Man Utd manager?

Amidst reported interest from Saudi Arabia, it has been claimed that Al Nassr superstar and Fernandes’ Portugal team-mate Ronaldo is eyeing a reunion.

Al Nassr ‘willing to pay whatever it takes’ to reunite Ronaldo with Man Utd star

According to the Mirror, Ronaldo has ‘urged’ Al Nassr bosses to bring in Fernandes this summer.

As a result, the Saudi Pro League side have made the Man Utd captain ‘the major summer transfer target’, with their owners ‘willing to pay whatever it takes’ to make it happen.

The report states that Fernandes will likely cost ‘around £80-90million’.

This comes after David Ornstein of The Athletic said that Fernandes’ representatives had a ‘meeting’ with a Manchester United ‘leadership team’ consisting of Sir Dave Brailsford, Jason Wilcox and Matt Hargreaves.

The outcome of the meeting was positive for the Red Devils, who emphasised their desire to ‘continue building around’ the Portuguese playmaker.

It is now believed that Fernandes will stay at Old Trafford but if his ambition is not matched by the club and a huge offer comes in, most likely from Saudi Arabia, there is a chance he will leave.

Fernandes is under contract until 2026 with the option to extend by a further year.

He has been in fine form for the Red Devils this term but it has been a bitterly disappointing season for the club, with wildly inconsistent results putting Ten Hag’s long-term future in doubt.

More: Five-year net spend table | Who is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League? | Ten Hag sack?