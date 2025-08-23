Cristiano Ronaldo’s 100 Al-Nassr goals: How long it took at Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus & Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr – but how long did he take to reach the same milestone at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal?

Notching a spot-kick to open the scoring in the Saudi Super Cup, Ronaldo became the first player in football history to reach a century of goals for four different clubs – as well as one of only three to reach triple figures on the international stage.

But there was more disappointment out in Hong Kong as Al-Ahli twice came from behind to take the Super Cup final to penalties.

Read the article at Planet Football.