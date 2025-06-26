Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his stay at Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr with a bumper new two-year deal.

The 40-year-old Portugal international teased he’d be leaving by posting “this chapter is over” at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, but the BBC are among the outlets reporting that a new deal has been finalised. BeInSports report that he’ll be earning €180million.

Last season, only eight clubs across European football – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG – had a higher annual wage bill than Ronaldo’s reported yearly earnings at Al Nassr.

For the full article, please click here.