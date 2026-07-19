Martin Baturina has been backed for success at Tottenham

Croatian football expert Daniela Rogulj has backed a Tottenham move for a national team midfielder, whose transfer “makes a lot of sense” with the star “well prepared.”

Spurs have spent £185million on midfield moves alone this summer. They’ve landed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali and while they’re increasingly being linked with forward players at this point, there are still suggestions that more midfielders could join.

Croatian international Martin Baturina has been linked with Tottenham, with clubs told €80million (£68m) will land them the 23-cap attacking-midfielder.

Croatian football expert Rogulj has explained how he’d fit at Spurs.

She told Tottenham News: “On paper, it makes a lot of sense. [Roberto] De Zerbi likes his teams to build patiently and progress the ball through midfielders who can receive under pressure and turn defence into attack in one motion.

“His time under Cesc Fabregas at Como, another coach with a similar possession-based philosophy, should have prepared him well for that kind of system.

“The question isn’t really whether he fits De Zerbi’s style, because I think he clearly does, but it’s more about where he fits into that Tottenham midfield specifically, given the players already there and the money being spent elsewhere this summer.

“If Spurs are serious about building an attacking, possession-heavy side under De Zerbi, Baturina is the profile of player who could genuinely elevate that project.

“I wouldn’t rule out him succeeding elsewhere too, but the tactical alignment with De Zerbi is one of the stronger arguments for this move in particular.”

Baturina could have a role at Tottenham

Spurs are likely to play Fernandes, Tonali and a more advanced midfielder this season. There are a few options for the latter role at the club, with Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski all having done it previously.

But Bergvall has asked to leave the club and the chances are he won’t be there come the start of the season, with a few Premier League sides sniffing around, such as Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

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Maddison and Kulusevski’s long-term injuries last season mean there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to hit form immediately, or play a high volume of minutes.

With that said, the signing of a player like Baturina makes sense, coming off the back of a good season with Como.

What’s more, the Croatian has played in both more and less advanced roles in his career, so could fill other spots dependent on what’s required of him.

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