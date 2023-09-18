Crouch: Liverpool ‘class act’ can be ‘signing of the season’ after ‘surprising’ start to Reds career

Peter Crouch working as a pundit for TNT Sports during the Premier League match at Molineux.

Peter Crouch has hailed “class act” Dominik Szoboszlai and thinks the Liverpool midfielder “could end up being one of the signings of the season”.

Liverpool triggered the £60million release clause in Szoboszlai’s RB Leipzig contract in July.

The Hungarian international signed a five-year deal at Anfield and scored his first goal for the club against Aston Villa on September 3.

He has impressed in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, with his energy and technical ability providing a spark the Reds were missing last season.

In a Liverpool midfield three lacking a defensive anchor, Szoboszlai impressed during his side’s 3-1 comeback win at Wolves on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has received a lot of praise after a stellar start to the campaign and former Liverpool favourite Crouch is a big fan.

The former England international has backed Szoboszlai to be the best Premier League signing of the season.

“I love him, I’m jumping right on the bandwagon,” Crouch told 90min.

“Obviously I’ve got a lot of Liverpool fans as friends and lot of Scousers still in the family as well, and they absolutely love him.

“He’s a class act. I seen him a little bit beforehand [prior to signing for Liverpool] but it’s surprised me how well he’s taken to playing at Anfield.

“Straight away he was like a Rolls Royce in there. He’s a class act.

“He could end up being one of the signings of the season – he’s that good.”

Liverpool have started 2023/24 very well, picking up 13 points from a possible 15.

Unsurprisingly, though, Crouch reckons they are not on the same level as Manchester City at this moment in time, with Pep Guardiola’s side likely to make it four league titles in a row.

“Not quite [equipped to challenge City],” he added. “I think it’s been really exciting and been a good start for Liverpool, especially from where they were last year.

“You wouldn’t bet against them. Obviously, they’ll improve on last year but City just seem to be a machine at the minute.

“I think Liverpool get much closer, and I think they challenge Arsenal but I just think they’re a little bit short of City still.”

