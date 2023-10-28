Crouch tells Chelsea to buy Arsenal target as ‘perfect’ upgrade on Pochettino’s £32m summer signing

Peter Crouch and Joe Cole have encouraged Chelsea to beat Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford.

Chelsea have spent over £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly’s takeover was completed but they are yet to sign a clinical striker.

Christopher Nkunku was recruited for £52m during the summer after he shone for RB Leipzig but he has been unavailable for all of this season due to injury.

They also splashed out around £32m to sign Nicolas Jackson from La Liga outfit Villarreal. He has three goals in ten appearances this season but he is among the worst finishers in the Premier League.

The Blues are likely to target a new striker during the upcoming January transfer window and they are being linked with Arsenal-linked Ivan Toney.

The England international scored 20 Premier League goals last season but he has been banned until January over betting offences. He has likely already played his last game for Brentford as several clubs are interested in signing him.

Ex-Premier League forward Peter Crouch thinks Toney would be “absolutely perfect” for Chelsea.

“I like [Jackson], I think he’s good but I don’t think he’s the answer,” Crouch said on TNT Sports. “I think with Chelsea, as well as they did against Arsenal, I don’t think he’s the answer.

“I think they need a traditional No.9 – they’ve had Drogba as the main one in recent times but now they’ve been linked with Ivan Toney.

“If they can go out and get him, then that’d be absolutely perfect for them because what they have around that is perfect.”

READ MORE: Ten crucial players who were almost sold by their clubs in the summer – failed Man Utd transfer at 9)



Joe Cole added: “It’s difficult because there’s not many of them [natural strikers] around.

“Osimhen and Toney, the financial package you’d have to give to those players is very difficult.

“I think Crouchy is right because everywhere else around that No.9 space, you’re seeing a lot of positive signs and that’ll be the final piece of the jigsaw. If they find who they want, they need to stamp down, say ‘Here’s £100m’ and go get their man.”

Earlier this year, Toney revealed his admiration for Arsenal while suggesting he wants to move to “the right club”.

“The next club I go to, if I was to move, would be the right club,” Toney said. “I’ve been a Liverpool fan my whole life, but from a young I’ve liked Arsenal.

“I’ve liked watching Arsenal and how they play and how passionate their fans are. I’m a Liverpool boy at heart.”

READ MORE: When super clubs turn sh*te…Every Champions League winner’s worst season ranked amid Ajax woes

